Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL, Sparking Speculation He’s WWE-Bound

– Rob Gronkowski’s NFL career is over, and the speculation is that he could be on the way to WWE. The New England Patriots member posted to Instagram to announce his retirement from football. In the post, which you can see below, Gronkowski gives thanks to the Patriots organization and leadership as well as the fans, and says, “player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success.”

Gronkowski added to the end a cheer to “the uncertain of what’s next,” which some are suggesting coule be a trip to WWE. Gronkowski is a longtime fan of WWE and appeared at WrestleMania 33, while WWE has previously expressed interest in him. A report from January said he was unlikely to join the company and would instead push into acting. That said, his friend (and WWE star) Mojo Rawley was among the first to comment on Gronk’s announcement, posting: