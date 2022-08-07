Rob Van Dam Set To Be Inducted Into 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame

Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame later this year. PWInsider reports that the ECW legend will be the 22nd induction into the Hardcore Hall of Fame, with the induction taking place on December 17th as part of a Battleground Wrestling show. The announcement was made yesterday.

The 2300 Arena is better known to wrestling fans as the ECW Arena, and RVD was of course one of that former promotion’s most popular stars. He had his first match in the 2300 Arena in January of 1996.