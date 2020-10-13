As previously reported, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes are no longer a part of Impact Wrestling after wrapping up their commitments with the company several weeks ago. Fightful Select has more details on their departures from the company.

According to Fightful, those within Impact noted that the relationship between RVD and the company lasted longer than most thought it would and that Forbes’ involvement was simply as a favor to RVD.

Fightful also reports that there’s no backstage heat on RVD or Forbes following their exits from Impact.

Additionally, the site points out that due to the amicable split between the two sides, both RVD and Forbes could potentially return to the company in the future in some capacity.