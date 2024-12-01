wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Thinks He Made Hardcore Title Mean More Than WWE Wanted It To
On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about his run as Hardcore Champion in WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On his run as Hardcore Champion: “For sure, I made that belt mean way more than they ever wanted it to. That’s why they got rid of it.”
On wrestling Jeff Hardy: “I love wrestling him, but it seems like every single match it seemed like I always won. Like, over and over, and I always wondered, ‘Is that the right way to do things? Like, should we throw him a bone? I mean, he’s Jeff Hardy. He’s not like,’ you know. I mean we had great matches, but I don’t remember it ever being the other way around. And I was — I don’t know, [I] start getting personal thoughts, like, wondering how Jeff feels about that and this and that.”
