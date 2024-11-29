Rob Van Dam Thinks Motor City Machine Guns Will Do Really Well In WWE

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the Motor City Machine Guns, Bron Breakker, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bron Breakker: “Yeah, people seem to really like him, seem to be really behind him. He’s got a lot of high expectations on him, I know that. People are — I mean, I don’t know how long he’s been around. I never heard him until pretty recently. But the feeling is there from the industry that he’s there to stay, and he’s going to be a superstar for a while.”

On the Motor City Machine Guns’ advantage when they joined WWE: “I don’t know how long they’ve been teaming, but that’s a big advantage to have over everybody else. Not too many people can say they know each other in the ring that well, and it is a big advantage. Especially when you’re trying to do cool stuff, and you’re like-minded on what’s cool. You both think the same things [are] cool and so it’s like, ‘F**k yeah, let’s do it like that. Boom, boom.’ You’re going to outshine everybody. I think they’ll do really well. And I’m not that familiar with the tag team scene right now, so I can’t really say who is going to go up against them and give them great matches, or who I would look forward to seeing, but I am curious about that.”

