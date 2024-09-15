Rob Van Dam On Why He Turned Down Mr. McMahon Docuseries

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the Mr. McMahon docuseries on Netflix later this month, not doing the project because he didn’t know who would’ve been interviewed and how he would’ve been portrayed, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his reaction to the trailer for the Mr. McMahon documentary: “Yeah, the trailer has me intrigued to see the Vince McMahon docuseries… I already planned on liking it. I like Tiger King and the other stuff that they’ve done that I’ve seen. But yeah, for a minute there I started thinking, ‘Well, I better lower my expectations.’ And now, I don’t know. Now I’ve pretty much removed my expectations. And that’s RVD-ology 101, which is to try not to have expectations and just be in the moment. I’m looking forward to it.”

On feeling he could’ve done the interview for it after turning it down: “One thing I did realize after watching the trailer is, I feel like I probably would have been okay doing the interview. Because I saw Cena, The Rock. But I don’t regret making a decision, because of my values and my thought process, it was the right thing to pass on. But looking back at it now with the bigger picture, maybe if I would have done an interview — and I wouldn’t have had anything really bad to throw at Vince anyway, so I had that perspective. But I know that even when that’s the case, editors can be creative. And really, it was based on — and I probably told you this before. But when they were doing a documentary on Hulk Hogan, they reached out to me and I was interested at first. They went to my agent. My agent hit me up, you know. And I checked with Hulk, you know. And I said, ‘They’re doing a documentary on you, and they want me to be in it.’ And, and he’s like, ‘I’d rather you don’t do it at all, brother.'”

On why he turned it done: “And the lady even asked me, you know, ‘Why are the boys reluctant to do this when Vince isn’t part of WWE anymore?’ Because he’d already been gone by the time they reached out to me. And I said, ‘It’s not about retaliation from Vince. It’s that the WWE would look at any stories that were told that was bad that happened there at WWE as something that they would rather avoid and not promote. You know, and have forgotten about. And you know, they can be petty as well.”

On wishing he would’ve done the Hogan docuseries: “I was like, ‘Dude I mean, I’m gonna be the positive source though. I mean, I can go on there–‘ He goes, ‘I’d rather you don’t do it.’ And I was kind of bummed, because I was thinking, you know, I mean, that’s a cool thing to be part of, exposure.”

