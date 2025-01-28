wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Weighs In On PCO Destroying TNA Digital Media Title On GCW’s Show
On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the rise of WWE, PCO’s stunt at The People vs. GCW and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On the rise of TNA: “That’s awesome. And I feel like right now they are having, you know, like a really good moment. Like, hearing the news about them working with WWE just sounds like — to me, it sounds like what they’ve always wanted, you know? Not speaking for them. It seems like a moment when they should be really celebrating, looking forward to the future, feeling good about everything.”
On PCO destroying the TNA Digital Media Title: “And then I see the video of the guy that went to GCW and broke one of the TNA titles, the belts [PCO]. And so I feel like, ‘Man, he’s like pissing on that parade right now.'”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
