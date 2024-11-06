– Speaking to Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Original Rob Van Dam discussed tonight’s WWE NXT being held at the former ECW in Philadelphia. RVD said tonight’s show feels like he’s returning home in a way. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rob Van Dam on being in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE NXT: “I am in Philly. I’m excited to see [the fans]. Hopefully they’re excited to see RVD. That stuff we did years ago in the ECW Arena, it is never gonna die. We made history, and it’s still impacting the industry today. All the young guys now grew up watching us, they’re all ECW fans, they all loved it. So I think it’s so cool that WWE is acknowledging, not just the history, but also making it relevant today. Some of us guys can still move.”

On how it feels like returning home: “It is a lot like you would imagine. It is like returning home in a way. My energy feels different there than it does when I’m in any random arenas or venues across the country or world. There, there’s a special feeling. I don’t know. It sounds cliche to say this, but I kind of feel like I helped build it. I feel like all of us [ECW] originals that really brought the energy, I feel like that’s our home, like we deserve to be there more than other wrestlers who were just fans of it that are excited to be there at the time. I feel like it adds depth to the whole history and importance and credibility of ECW and the whole reason that people won’t let it die. It adds credibility when you do an ECW kind of event, and you have the actual ECW guys on it. What they did this week for the NXT show, they changed the opening, that was pretty cool. Pretty significant historically, that’s really giving us a lot of love.”

Rob Van Dam is scheduled to appear on tonight’s ECW-inspired edition of WWE NXT. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.