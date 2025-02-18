Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Ricky Starks’ NXT Signing, Similarity To The Rock

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about Ricky Starks signing with WWE NXT, comparisons to The Rock, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ricky Starks signing with WWE NXT: “I think [he’s a] good kid. Looks good, he’s in great physical condition. He seems to love the business. He reminds me an awful lot of The Rock. And there’s already a Rock, you know, but I feel like the inspiration like — he reeks of the inspiration, let me just put it that way. But yeah, that’s all I really know of him. I think that he should be probably talked about a lot and considered a good talent [that] a lot can be done with.”

On his memories of working with Michelle McCool: “Well, I remember when she first came into WWE, we did a promo where we were both stretching, doing the splits in the dressing room. And I think the shtick was, we were trying to teach Rey Mysterio how to stretch. And it seems like she had a very, very not-so-long career, from what I remember.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.