Rob Van Dam Thinks Vince McMahon Revived ECW to Destroy It

– During a recent appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke about his appearance on the recent ECW-style edition of WWE NXT that took place last week at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia. RVD also recalled Vince McMahon reviving ECW under the WWE umbrella in the 2000s, and how he viewed it as McMahon bringing back ECW to destroy it as a statement. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“When WWE brought ECW back, there was several times there that could have been taken as evidence that they were just bringing it back to destroy it. I mean Vince [McMahon] was wearing the belt, and they changed all the OG’s with The New Breed… To me, they were making a statement there, and I know Vince didn’t like it when the fans would chant ECW during his shows when some of us [that] are represented were in the ring.”

Rob Van Dam appeared on last week’s WWE NXT, helping Je’Von Evans against Wes Lee.