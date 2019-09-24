wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Enjoys George Kittle’s Impression After 49ers Beat the Steelers, Jerry Lawler Shares Classic Memphis Wrestling Episode

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle was in a video on Twitter after the team beat the Steelers on Sunday where Kittle channeled The Rock. Dwayne Johnson later commented on the video, writing, “IF YA SMELLLL what the NINERS are cookin’. a long hard road ahead, but 3-0 is a helluva start. Keep havin’ fun boys.
– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared a video on his YouTube channel of a classic episode of Memphis Wrestling. You can check out that video he shared below.

