Various News: The Rock Enjoys George Kittle’s Impression After 49ers Beat the Steelers, Jerry Lawler Shares Classic Memphis Wrestling Episode
– San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle was in a video on Twitter after the team beat the Steelers on Sunday where Kittle channeled The Rock. Dwayne Johnson later commented on the video, writing, “IF YA SMELLLL what the NINERS are cookin’. a long hard road ahead, but 3-0 is a helluva start. Keep havin’ fun boys.
#eastbay #peopleschamp #peoplestightend @gkittle46 @49ers” You can check out that exchange between The Rock and Kittle below.
"Can you smell what the NINERS are cookin!?" @gkittle46 | #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/KfDgq8FXGG
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 23, 2019
IF YA SMELLLL what the NINERS are cookin’.. 👏🏾👊🏾 a long hard road ahead, but 3-0 is a helluva start. Keep havin’ fun boys. #eastbay #peopleschamp #peoplestightend @gkittle46 @49ers https://t.co/sSYqAwsdXw
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 23, 2019
Am I dreaming https://t.co/Peh0c5iouv
— George Kittle (@gkittle46) September 23, 2019
– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared a video on his YouTube channel of a classic episode of Memphis Wrestling. You can check out that video he shared below.
