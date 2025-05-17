Rocky Romero Isn’t Worried About NJPW After Recent Departures

In an interview with Busted Open After Dark, Rocky Romero spoke about the recent departures from New Japan Pro Wrestling and why he’s not worried about the company’s future. Just in the last month, NJPW lost Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Jeff Cobb.

Romero said: “Absolutely (I feel that hunger in NJPW), and that’s why I never worry about New Japan. I think a lot of it, there’s a lot of criticism out there. There’s a lot of people saying, ‘With the departures, New Japan is shot.’ Let me tell you something, this is the company who creates stars so easily. They’ve got the best training system in all of professional wrestling. Maybe in professional sports. I mean, the proof is in the pudding. You can see who they’ve turned out over the last, you know, fifty-odd years that they’ve been around and so, I don’t worry. I think the future looks very good, very bright. I mean, you look at Yota Tsuji, you talk about Shota Umino. Gabe Kidd is another one. There’s four or five guys that are just ready to rock, loaded into the chamber. They just need the opportunity and the funny thing is like you said is they’re all hungry and they’re all ready to go and now that those spots have opened up and some of the older veterans have moved on, I mean, I think it’s up to them to take the company into the future and like I said, the future looks bright.”