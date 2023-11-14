Rocky Romero States That NJPW STRONG Is Considering a “Taping and TV Format”

In a recent Fightful interview, Rocky Romero shared some details on the discussions of production formatting within NJPW. Romero cited the difficulties imposed on narrative by a PPV-only approach and explained the goal for a return to an episodic, taped-television format by the promotion. You can find a highlight on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On the ongoing exploratory efforts for TV episodes of STRONG at NJPW: “It’s definitely something we’re exploring and we’re going to be working with a few people to see if we can actually make that a possibility for next year. It’s definitely one of the goals, to bring back Strong in some kind of taping and TV format, just because I love what we did with Strong when it was weekly and I thought it was super beneficial in getting younger talent to come over during their excursion. Like when Ren Narita came over, that was a big deal. It’s cool to have that format because it’s so different from the regular New Japan product. It’s good to build storylines and as we progress, we’ve been doing the pay-per-view style shows, but it’s hard to do storytelling with that, really difficult. Just depending also on just Japan to do storylines is super hard because they have their stuff going on. It’s definitely something we’re going to keep on exploring and hopefully, I’ll have some good news because the end of the third quarter, or the second or third quarter.”