Rocky Romero On Why Kenny Omega Made Return At NJPW Power Struggle

Rocky Romero shared his thoughts on why Kenny Omega chose to make his return at NJPW Power Struggle as opposed to on AEW TV. Omega returned to wrestling at the November 4th show, cutting a promo and teasing a match at Wrestle Dynasty in January. Romero addressed Omega’s return and why it happened on the NJPW stage and not AEW in an interview with Fightful. You can see highlights below:

On Omega returning at Power Struggle: “I think Japan, especially New Japan, is something very special to Kenny. He doesn’t forget where this boom for Kenny Omega started. It was obviously New Japan many years ago. For that aspect of it, it’s very important and he is an [Executive Vice President] and he takes that role very serious, especially being one of the guys who founded the company. It’s a goodwill type of gesture to come back, and obviously, he’s a massive name in Japan. A massive, massive name. The first time doing Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 is a big deal and one of the biggest names, if not the biggest, we could have on the show is Kenny Omega. I thought that was really important.”

On Omega’s importance to AEW and NJPW’s relationship: “Kenny has been influential in the relationship between New Japan and AEW since day one. Even the days where there was a Forbidden Door and nobody was going through, he was one of the guys trying to break that down. For him, it’s a relationship that is very important, especially now that (Hiroshi) Tanahashi is the President. They have an interesting relationship and we saw a month ago where they released a cool video where Kenny came back to Japan and talked about the future and past issues between them both. They are two guys that completely see professional wrestling in two completely different ways, and that was part of their story when they wrestled. Overall, it’s interesting, and I don’t think it takes away from Kenny coming back to AEW. It just makes the question even bigger of when he’ll come back to AEW.”