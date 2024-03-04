Roderick Strong Wins International Title At AEW Revolution, Kyle O’Reilly Returns

Roderick Strong is your new AEW International Champion following AEW Revolution, and Kyle O’Reilly returned after the match. Strong defeated Orange Cassidy to win the title at Sunday’s PPV to win the title, marking his first title reign in AEW.

Following the match, Kyle O’Reilly made his return as he slid into the ring behind the Undisputed Kingdom. He embraced Strong and was offered an Undisputed Kingdom shirt, but gave it back and exited the ring. O’Reilly had been out of action since June 2022 and had neck fusion surgery in September of that year.

Cassidy’s second run with the International Championship ends at 145 days, having won it at AEW Dynamite on October 10th, 2023.

You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

