ROH Announces Upgrade To Honorclub Service

Ring of Honor has announced that they are implementing several upgrades to their ROH Honorclub service, including match menus and more. Here’s the press release:

ROH UNVEILS FIRST WAVE OF UPGRADES TO HONORCLUB

As part of Ring of Honor’s ongoing commitment to make HonorClub the best subscription service in professional wrestling, the company has implemented some exciting new features, effective immediately.

Never Miss Another Moment – Now, starting at just $9.99/month, every ROH pay-per-view is included with ALL subscriptions. When ROH returns to presenting live events, ALL HonorClub members can watch every single show LIVE as it happens. In addition, all past pay-per-view events are now available for all members, including last year’s Final Battle, Death Before Dishonor, Best in the World, Crockett Cup and G1 Supercard.

The Archives – HonorClub is beginning to add to its library of historic events. A number of ROH events from 2010 are now available and content will continue to be added over the next couple months after it is finalized for publishing.

Match Menus – Another feature of the new and improved HonorClub is the addition of match menus, which will allow users to skip to their favorite matches from the video player. This currently only works when watching via rohhonorclub.com on your computer or mobile device, BUT there are future plans to provide this experience on the apps, as well as to make the matches searchable across the platform . Match menus are currently available for the 2020 ROH Events and will be available for all shows going back to 2016 in the coming weeks. Check out this new functionality now by opening your favorite 2020 show and finding the menu icon in the video player’s function bar.

ROH plans even more upgrades in the future as it lives up to its vow to make HonorClub “More than a Network”.

As always, we encourage our fans to send feedback or ideas to [email protected] or [email protected]