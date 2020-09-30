wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Executive Remembers Road Warrior Animal, Rickey Shane Page Headed to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
– The first episode of ROH’s Old School in Session is online, with ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster recalling his memories of Road Warrior Animal. You can see the video below:
– Rickey Shane Page is headed to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. Page posted to Twitter noting that he was issuing an open challenge for the show, which takes place on October 10th as part of The Collective weekend:
Since @JANELABABY hasn’t booked me yet. Probably to busy botching stuff on Dark. I’m just going to show up. Never needed Joey Ego’s approval before. Don’t need it now. I do what I want. #JJSB4 #44OH #rSp pic.twitter.com/Eq5FW8OcE9
— Rickey Shane Page リッキーシェーンページ (@RickeyShanePage) September 30, 2020
