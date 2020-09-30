wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Executive Remembers Road Warrior Animal, Rickey Shane Page Headed to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road Warrior Animal

– The first episode of ROH’s Old School in Session is online, with ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster recalling his memories of Road Warrior Animal. You can see the video below:

– Rickey Shane Page is headed to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. Page posted to Twitter noting that he was issuing an open challenge for the show, which takes place on October 10th as part of The Collective weekend:

