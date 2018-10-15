wrestling / News
ROH News: First NJPW Name Set For Global Wars, PJ Black to Make Debut For Company
October 15, 2018 | Posted by
– The first New Japan star is set for ROH’s Global Wars tour next month. ROH has announced on Monday that Tetsuya Naito will be part of the tour, which takes place from November 7th through the 11th and streams on ROH Honor Club.
– The company also announced that PJ Black will make his debut for the company at Survival of the Fittest:
