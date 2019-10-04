wrestling / News
ROH News: Flamita to Replace Bandido on ROH UK Tour, Rush Still Set For Glory By Honor
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Bandido won’t be making the Ring of Honor UK tour due to his knee surgery, but Flamita will be. ROH announced that Flamita will replace Bandido on the tour, which runs from October 25th through the 27th.
– The same announcement notes that Rush’s injury suffered at Death Before Dishonor “is not considered serious” and that the ROH World Champion will still compete at Glory by Honor on October 12th.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on WWE Congratulating AEW: ‘They’re Embarrassed’
- CM Punk’s FOX Sports Deal For WWE Backstage Reportedly a ‘Done Deal’
- Billy Corgan Says NWA Won’t Work With Impact, But Available to Do Business With Everyone Else
- Tony Khan Weighs in on AEW’s Mistakes So Far, Talks Cody Chair Shot, Casino Battle Royale