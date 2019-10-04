ROH News: Flamita to Replace Bandido on ROH UK Tour, Rush Still Set For Glory By Honor

– Bandido won’t be making the Ring of Honor UK tour due to his knee surgery, but Flamita will be. ROH announced that Flamita will replace Bandido on the tour, which runs from October 25th through the 27th.

– The same announcement notes that Rush’s injury suffered at Death Before Dishonor “is not considered serious” and that the ROH World Champion will still compete at Glory by Honor on October 12th.