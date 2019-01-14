ROH News: PJ Black and Tracy Williams Signed With ROH, Tag Teams Announced For Tag Wars, Spoiler Mentioned During ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

– It was mentioned during last night’s ROH Honor Reigns Supreme event that both PJ Black and Tracy Williams were free agents who signed with the company. Meanwhile, no spoilers from the TV tapings the night before were mentioned, except for Chris Sabin’s injury. The formation of the stable Lifeblood, which happened during the taping, was not mentioned.

– Here are the tag teams that were added to the Tag Wars events in Texas:

*Eli Isom and Cheeseburger.

*FitJuice.

*The Boys.

*The Bouncers.

*Kenny King and a partner of his choice. King said it will not be Rhett Titus, so no All Night Express reunion at this time.

*Flip Gordon and Colt Cabana.

*Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins.

*The Kingdom’s TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia.

*Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King.

*Coast 2 Coast.

*ROH Champion Jay Lethal and Jon Gresham.

*Two contenders from the New Japan LA Dojo to be announced.