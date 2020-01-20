ROH News: Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Announced For St. Louis Show, PCO Set For Radio Appearance

– Ring of Honor has set a Six-Man Tag Team Championship match for ROH’s return to St. Louis next month. ROH announced that Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus will make their first defenses of the titles against Jeff Cob, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham at Gateway to Honor, which takes place on February 29th.

The announcement reads:

Bandido, Flamita and Horus shocked the crowd in Atlanta on Jan. 11 when they ended Villain Enterprises’ 301-day reign as ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Their challenging team in St. Louis was put together by ROH matchmakers, who were impressed by Lethal, Gresham, Cobb and Dan Maff’s victory in an eight-man tag match on Jan. 12 in Concord, N.C.

Cobb, Lethal and Gresham are three of the best wrestlers in the sport, but it will be interesting to see if they can form a cohesive unit. Lethal and Gresham are tag partners and best friends, but they have no relationship with Cobb.

Even though Lethal, Gresham, Cobb and Maff were victorious in Concord, Lethal and Gresham seemed to be on one page, while Cobb and Maff were on another. After the match, Lethal and Gresham exchanged words with Cobb and Maff. The two teams will face each other in a Proving Ground Match at Free Enterprise in Baltimore on Feb. 9.

Will Cobb, Lethal and Gresham jell and make Bandido, Flamita and Horus’ reign a short one? Join us live in St. Louis or streaming for HonorClub to find out!