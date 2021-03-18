ROH News: Watch Party Announced For 19th Anniversary PPV, Pure Tournament To Stream On ‘Best On The Planet’ Service

– Ring of Honor has announced a watch party for the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV event that happens on March 26 at 8 PM ET. It will be for the first hour of the show, with Ian Riccaboni hosting through a Zoom party. The watch party will be limited to the first 100 HonorClub subscribers that sign up. You can register here.

– ROH has also announced that their Pure title tournament from last year will be available on the ‘Best on the Planet’ streaming service on March 27.

Ring of Honor had the pro wrestling world buzzing last year when the company returned to its roots by bringing back the Pure Championship after a 14-year absence.

Now fans can relive the rebirth of Pure wrestling as ROH presents a three-hour special showcasing the entire Pure Title Tournament on Saturday, Match 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ROH Best On The Planet.

Best On The Planet is ROH’s FREE 24/7 streaming channel on the Live TV section of the STIRR and PLEX apps, which are available in all major app stores.

Fans and pundits alike raved about the technical wrestling action and no-nonsense presentation of the Pure Title Tournament, which featured stars such as Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham and Matt Sydal, in addition to other top competitors from ROH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the independent scene.