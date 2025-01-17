ROH On HonorClub Results 1.16.25: Tony Nese vs. Beast Mortos, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub featured The Beast Mortos and more in action, and the results are online. You can see the full results from Thursday’s episode below, per Fightful:

* Katsuyori Shibata, Komander & The Outrunners def. Colby Carter, Rosario Grillo & The Stew Crew

* A vignette aired for Shane Taylor Promotions where Taylor said that where he was from, the fighting would end until someone couldn’t handle it anymore and not when someone interfered. He said it was STP’s era and that they were coming for everything.

* The Beast Mortos def. Tony Nese

* MxM Collection called out The Sons of Texas from backstage, saying that they want the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

* Blake Christian def. Parker Li

* A video recapped Athena’s excursion to STARDOM where she battled Thekla.

* ROH Women’s Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Angelica Risk

* ROH On Honor Club Episode 1 Throwback Match: Mark Briscoe def. Slim J

* EJ Nduka, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. Boulder, Serpentico & The Dark Order

MxM Collection @suavemansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU are DEATHLY serious as they call out the ROH World Tag Team Champions the Sons of Texas @sammyguevara & @dustinrhodes! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/Lua5rMoxny — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 17, 2025