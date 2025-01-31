wrestling / News
ROH On HonorClub Results 1.30.25: Red Velvet Defends Women’s TV Title
Red Velvet defended the ROH Women’s TV Championship on this week’s ROH On HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Sammy Guevara def. Aaron Solo
* Queen Aminata def. Allysin Kay
* ROH World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander fought Lee Johnson to a time-limit draw, earning Johnson a title shot.
* Serpentico def. Brandon Cutler
* ROH World Television Championship Match from 2003: Samoa Joe def. Tony Deppen
* The Infantry cut a promo saying they’re on the crash-out tour, promising to take out anyone that gets in their way. They said ROH now stands for “Run Or Hide.”
* Blake Christian def. Evil Uno
* ROH World Women’s Television Championship Match: Red Velvet def. Leila Grey
The Infantry @ShawnDean773 & @CarlieBravo send a message to all the competition!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/S9HSKWq9Ns
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2025
