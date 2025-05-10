wrestling / News
ROH On HonorClub Results 5.9.25: Bandido Competes In Main Event, More
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub aired on Friday, with Bandido battling Gringo Loco and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Atlantis Jr. def. Jay Lethal
* Marina Shafir def. Leila Grey
* Blake Christian & Lee Johnson def. Spanish Announce Project
* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Ashley Vox
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Laynie Luck
* Nick Wayne cut a promo vowing to win the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament
* Satnam Singh def. Lord Crewe
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido def. Gringo Loco
More Trending Stories
- Iyo Sky Reportedly Considered WWE’s ‘Breakaway Star’ of the Year Behind the Scenes
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series
- Spider Graphic Appears On AEW Dynamite Logo, Spoiler On Who It’s For
- Updated Betting Odds For WWE Backlash: One Title Favored To Change Hands