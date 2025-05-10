ROH On HonorClub Results 5.9.25: Bandido Competes In Main Event, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub aired on Friday, with Bandido battling Gringo Loco and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Atlantis Jr. def. Jay Lethal

* Marina Shafir def. Leila Grey

* Blake Christian & Lee Johnson def. Spanish Announce Project

* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Ashley Vox

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Laynie Luck

* Nick Wayne cut a promo vowing to win the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament

* Satnam Singh def. Lord Crewe

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido def. Gringo Loco