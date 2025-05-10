wrestling / News

ROH On HonorClub Results 5.9.25: Bandido Competes In Main Event, More

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH on HonorClub Bandido 5-9-25 Image Credit: ROH

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub aired on Friday, with Bandido battling Gringo Loco and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Atlantis Jr. def. Jay Lethal
* Marina Shafir def. Leila Grey
* Blake Christian & Lee Johnson def. Spanish Announce Project
* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Ashley Vox
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Laynie Luck
* Nick Wayne cut a promo vowing to win the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament
* Satnam Singh def. Lord Crewe
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido def. Gringo Loco

