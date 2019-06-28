ROH Reportedly Showing Concerning Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows

– Ring of Honor has some potentially concerning news for their upcoming shows in terms of ticket sales. The WON reports that as of this week, the company’s August 24th show in Atlanta is only 1/3rd sold. The event is at Center Stage, which is only set up for 700 which means there are a little over 200 tickets sold so far.

Similarly, the New York Manhattan Mayhem show on July 20th only has a few hundred tickets sold in Hammerstein Ballroom, a venue that holds 1,800 and which they’ve regularly sold out. New York is one of the more expensive markets in the country to run, and it does not do a lot of walk-up ticket sales which means advance ticket sales are essential.

The company ran Madison Square Garden in April during WrestleMania 35 weekend in a co-promotion with NJPW and drew 16,534 people in attendance. Dave Meltzer notes that there may be some concern over whether the key guys in the company like Jeff Cobb, Bandido and Marty Scurll will stick around through the end of the year, as they all have contracts expiring at or before that point and may be targets for WWE who have been aggressive to sign major indy talent. The Briscoes’ contracts are also set to end toward the end of the year and AEW may have interest in them.