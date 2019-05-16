ROH To Run Summerslam Week Show In Toronto With NJPW, CMLL, NWA Talent

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that will run a show in Toronto during Summerslam week with talent from NJPW, CMLL and NWA appearing. Here’s a press release:

SUMMER SUPERCARD, FEATURING STARS FROM FOUR PROMOTIONS, COMING TO TORONTO

Stars from ROH, NJPW, CMLL and the NWA are joining forces to present Summer Supercard at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Friday Aug. 9.

Riding a wave of momentum from last month’s historic G1 Supercard, Summer Supercard promises to be a sizzling spectacular that pro wrestling fans will not want to miss.

Tickets for Summer Supercard go on sale this coming Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members and Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.

Summer Summercard will feature the greatest wrestlers from the US, Japan and Mexico competing for championships and in dream matches.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the hottest show of the summer live in Toronto or streaming live for HonorClub!