ROH TV Results 10.31.24: Athena Defends Women’s Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Athena defend her title against Abadon, and the results are online. You can see the full results and highlights from the show below, per Fightful:

* The Righteous called out The Sons of Texas in a promo for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

* JD Drake & BEEF def. Peter Avalon & Preston Vance

* The Learning Tree’s promo from AEW Dynamite aired where Chris Jericho bowed to take ROH to new heights.

* Johnny TV def. Deonn Rusman

* A vignette aired with the MxM Collection promoting their fall collection on ROH Shop.

* Gates of Agony def. CSJ & Dave Dutra

* The Sons of Texas cut a backstage promo and warned The Righteous not to talk about their families. They accepted the team’s challenge and said they’d be watching tonight.

* Reyna Isis def. Lady Frost

* Pure Rules Match: Matt Taven def. Aaron Solo. Lee Moriarty called out Taven after the match from the stage.

* Lexy Nair interviewed BEEF & JD Drake and Drake said they weren’t family but he liked BEEF. He asked BEEF to tone it down a little, but BEEF said he couldn’t.

* The Righteous def. Salomon Tupu & Jay Marston. The Righteous attacked their opponents post-match and Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes made the save.

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Josh Woods. The Premier Athletes attacked Ishii after and Kyle O’Reilly made the save.

* Rhodes & Guevara started to cut a backstage promo and were attacked by The Righteous.

* Top Flight def. Dante Leon, JAH-C & Trip Jordy

* ROH Throwback Match: Jay Lethal def. Curry Man in a match from ROH This Means War in October 2005

* Billie Starkz def. Blair Onyx

* The Infantry were approached by Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty to ask about joining forces. The Infantry accepted the offer.

* The Infantry def. SAP

* Diamante def. Aminata Belmont

* Lexy Nair tried to convince Billie Starkz be at ringside for Athena’s match with Abadon, but Starkz said she was taking an MIT Day Off and would help on the next one.

* The Dark Order def. Iron Savages

* Komander def. Ariya Daivari

* Chris Jericho appeared in a vignette and previewed the main event.

* ROH Women’s Championship – Halloween Ring of Horror Match: Athena def. Abadon