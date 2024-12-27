ROH TV Results 12.26.24: Toni Storm’s ROH Debut, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night, featuring Toni Storm’s debut for the company and more. You can see the full results below from the HonorClub-airing episode, per Fightful:

* Blake Christian def. AR Fox

* Lee Johnson def. Serpentico

* A vignette aired for Shane Taylor Promotions in which Taylor said they were coming for everything.

* Tommy Billington & Katsuyori Shibata def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

* Toni Storm def. Rebecca Scott

* ROH Night of The Grudges 2 Soccer Riot Match From 2005: Colt Cabana def. Nigel McGuinness.

* Rocky Romero & Homicide def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

* A promo from MxM Collection backstage at ROH Final Battle saw them rant about Danhausen’s involvement in Mansoor’s loss to Atlantis Jr. and declare war on all masked wrestlers.

* MxM Collection def. Dustin Waller & Kylon King.

* Chris Jericho and the rest of The Learning Tree delivered a promo in New York City, with Jericho accepting Anthony Bowens’s challenge to a match on this week’s AEW Rampage.

* Lexy Nair introduced Billie Starkz and Athena, who came down to the ring with Starkz upset. Athena talked about beating Starks at ROH Final Battle and said that they tried to give Starkz guidance, but she still “sucks.” Athena praise Lexy Nair and then said she had decided who to kick out of the group, before telling Starkz that it was just them now. She expelled Nair for giving a poor ring intro at Final Battle, not wearing a Penguin costume to her Two-Face and nearly costing her the match by tossing a microphone in the ring. Nair left and Starkz was confused but embraced Athena, and they left together.

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander def. Johnny TV

