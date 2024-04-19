ROH TV Results 4.18.24: Mark Briscoe Battles Griff Garrison, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with a World Title Proving Ground match and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Bryan Keith def. Aaron Solo

* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Jon Cruz, Damian Chambers & Savion Truitt

* A video package narrated by hyped up Tony Nese and said that no one, not even AI, could make a wrestler more prolific than Nese.

* Sterling and The Premier Athletes were backstage and Sterling said they went to extreme training, which was Phase One of the plan alongside their win over Tony Deppen, Rhett Titus & Adam Priest at Supercard of Honor. He said Phase Two starts tonight.

* Lee Johnson def. JD Drake

* Abadon def. Allysin Kay

* Lexy Nair interviewed Taya, who said Johnny TV was rehabbing his abs and that she’d be carrying the TV Family workload tonight.

* The Infantry def. Iron Savages. The Premiere Athletes attacked after the match and Dalton Castle came to make the save followed by Mark Briscoe, Bryan Keith, and Lee Johnson.

* Leyla Hirsch, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora def. Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey & Diamante

* Griff Garrison, Maria Kanellis-Bennett & Cole Karter were interviewed backstage and Garrison said they took Serpentico’s mask as a stepping stone for attention, saying they’d haoppily be down for a match against Serpentico & Angelico. Kanellis said she liked Garrison’s confidence and that he’d need it against Mark Briscoe tonight.

* The Beast Mortos def. Nick Comoroto

* Lady Frost def. Marti Belle via Pinfall

* Lexy Nair interviewed Nick Comoroto, with Jacoby Watts interrupting and offering to bring Comoroto to the light.

* John Silver & Evil Uno def. Zak Patterson & Frank Milano

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe def. Griff Garrison