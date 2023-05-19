wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 5.18.23: Fight Without Honor Main Events, More
The latest ROH TV was headlined by a tag team Fight Without Honor, with the results now online. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on WatchROH.com, below (per Fightful):
* Rey Fenix def. Gringo Loco.
* Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon were interviewed by Dasha Fuentes and took shots at The Iron Savages.
* Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski.
* Iron Savages def. The Wingmen
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter.
* Lady Frost vs. Miranda Alize.
* Spanish Announce Project def. Shinobi Shadow Squad
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. AR Fox. Sabre cut a promo after the match talking about how he was the most active TV Champion in the world, which brought out Samoa Joe. Joe suggested they find out who the true TV Champion was and Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal came out. Sydal said he wanted a shot at either TV TItle, leading to a tag match being set up with Sabre Jr & Joe facing Sydal & Daniels.
* Gates of Agony def. Dalton Castle & Brandon Tate.
* Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen def. Schaff, Ricky Gibson, & Eddie Pearl
* The Righteous were interviewed backstage and Stu Grayson was there. Grayson told Vincent to stop playing games and when Vincent tried to recruit him, the Dark Order showed up. Grayson said that the Dark Order didn’t speak to him and told Vincent that he would give The Righteous one chance before walking out.
* Mercedes Martinez def. Ashley D’Amboise
* Fight Without Honor: Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. The Kingdom. The two sides adhered to the Code of Honor and Bennett said that this was what what Ring of Honor was all about.
THE MACK ATTACK IS BACK!@NinjaMack1 🤝 @Willie_Mack.
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/XgeyEWuiVA
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 18, 2023
.@willowwrestles with the POUNCEEEEEEEEEEEE
(period!) #HonorClub #WatchROH
➡️ https://t.co/uyBqmqjjxA pic.twitter.com/rKewfRugnJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 18, 2023
.@facdaniels & @MattSydal have called out the The #NJPW World TV champion @zacksabrejr & #ROH World TV champion @SamoaJoe with an interesting match stipulation that unfolded.
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/P5OFzOJnef
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 19, 2023
"…and you…you get Ø₦Ɇ chance…" – Stu Grayson of the Đ₳Ɽ₭ ØⱤĐɆⱤ@DEATHxWALKS | @NoNamexVincent
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/KRWQbmDMKr
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 19, 2023
#TheKingdom @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett are in complete control!
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/kl8YXpxuI8
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ace Steel Reportedly Rehired by AEW ‘Several Months Ago,’ Update on CM Punk’s Status
- Kevin Nash Reflects On Not Getting Wrestlemania X8 Match With Steve Austin
- Eva Marie Recalls Her Terrible Slap Of Jerry Lawler, Reaction Backstage
- Latest On CM Punk’s Conversations With AEW, How Ace Steel Is Involved