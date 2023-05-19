ROH TV Results 5.18.23: Fight Without Honor Main Events, More

The latest ROH TV was headlined by a tag team Fight Without Honor, with the results now online. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on WatchROH.com, below (per Fightful):

* Rey Fenix def. Gringo Loco.

* Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon were interviewed by Dasha Fuentes and took shots at The Iron Savages.

* Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski.

* Iron Savages def. The Wingmen

* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter.

* Lady Frost vs. Miranda Alize.

* Spanish Announce Project def. Shinobi Shadow Squad

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. AR Fox. Sabre cut a promo after the match talking about how he was the most active TV Champion in the world, which brought out Samoa Joe. Joe suggested they find out who the true TV Champion was and Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal came out. Sydal said he wanted a shot at either TV TItle, leading to a tag match being set up with Sabre Jr & Joe facing Sydal & Daniels.

* Gates of Agony def. Dalton Castle & Brandon Tate.

* Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen def. Schaff, Ricky Gibson, & Eddie Pearl

* The Righteous were interviewed backstage and Stu Grayson was there. Grayson told Vincent to stop playing games and when Vincent tried to recruit him, the Dark Order showed up. Grayson said that the Dark Order didn’t speak to him and told Vincent that he would give The Righteous one chance before walking out.

* Mercedes Martinez def. Ashley D’Amboise

* Fight Without Honor: Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. The Kingdom. The two sides adhered to the Code of Honor and Bennett said that this was what what Ring of Honor was all about.