ROH TV Results 8.29.24: Lee Moriarty Defends Pure Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Lee Moriarty defending the Pure Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per F4W Online:

* ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Aleah James. Athena went to attack James after the match, but Abadon intervened. She chased Athena out of the ring but was nailed by Billie Starkz with the ROH Women’s Championship.

* Johnny TV def. Sidney Akeem

* Lance Archer def. Ozzy

* Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty cut a promo and Moriarty said that Angelico had better protect his neck during tonight’s match.

* Mina Shirakawa def. Rachael Ellering. They gave a show of respect after before Taya Valkyrie showed up and attacked them.

* Action Andretti & Top Flight def. Ace of Space Academy

* EJ Nduka def. Demo Diamond

* Lexy Nair spoke with Rachael Ellering, who was interrupted by Harley Cameron who insulted Ellering.

* Evil Uno def. Jacoby Watts

* Josh Woods def. Barrett Brown

* Leila Grey def. Promise Braxton

* Blake Christian def. Rosario Grillo

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Ariya Daivari

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Angelico