ROH TV Results 5.25.23: Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr. Team Up, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr. in tag team action in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the WatchROH-airing show, per Fightful:

* Mark Briscoe def. JD Drake

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) def. Serpentico

* Kiera Hogan def. Vertvixen. Athena watched the match from the ramp and attacked Hogan afterward.

* Kyle Fletcher (w/ Mark Davis) def. AR Fox

* Willow Nightingale def. Hyan

* The Kingdom def. MACK ATTACK

* Mercedes Martinez def. Dream Girl Ellie

* MACK ATTACK were interviewed backstage and said they’re here to stay.

* Ashley D’Amboise def. Danielle Kamella

* Rocky Romero def. Titus Alexander

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson def. Leon St. Giovanni, Marcus Kross & Vary Morales

* Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr were interviewed backstage and agreed to have each other’s back tonight.

* Shane Taylor def. Tracy Williams

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Promise Braxton. Athena attacked Braxton after and Hogan came out to attack Athena, slamming her face-first into the Women’s Title.

* Dralistico (w/ Jose The Assistant) def. Tony Deppen

* Nick Commorotto was interviewed and called Blake Christian bland. He swore to tear a hold in Christian and said, “Do not simp for these wimps.”

* Skye Blue def. Miranda Alize

* Athena was interviewed backstage and ran Lexy Nair down. She said that she would see Kiera Hogan next week with the title on the line.

* Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter

* Blake Christian def. Nick Commorotto

* Diamante def. Trish Adora

* Alex Couglin cut a backstage promo backstage and said he was grateful to learn from Katsyuri Shibata, but promised to beat him with what he’d learned to win the ROH Pure Championship.

* Penta El Zero Miedo def. Slim J

* Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels