Various News: ROH Video Shows Every Pure Title Change Ever, Casey Michael Obituary, Alex Zayne Off GCW Show
– ROH has released a new video showing off every ROH Pure Championship change ever. You can see that video below. The title is returning with a new champion set to be crowned in the tournament that kicks off later this month.
– An obituary for the late Squared Circle Series owner Casey Michael is now online, written by his aunt. As reported last week, Michael passed away at the age of 26. You can read the obituary here.
– GCW has announced that Jordan Oliver is replacing Alex Zayn against Benjamin Carter at today’s show:
*TOMORROW!*
Update
Zayne is OUT – Jordan is IN
CARTER
vs
JORDAN
Plus:
JANELA/EFFY
ACH/BLAKE
RSP/JUSTICE
DICKINSON/COLON
DEPPEN/TANKMAN
AJ/MANCE
IRONBEAST/TRE+LEE
SCRAMBLE
This event is *SOLD OUT*
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/AzNUh0ZUm2
Sun 9/6 – 430pm
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BApVL9UH5c
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 6, 2020
