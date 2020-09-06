Various News: ROH Video Shows Every Pure Title Change Ever, Casey Michael Obituary, Alex Zayne Off GCW Show

– ROH has released a new video showing off every ROH Pure Championship change ever. You can see that video below. The title is returning with a new champion set to be crowned in the tournament that kicks off later this month.

– An obituary for the late Squared Circle Series owner Casey Michael is now online, written by his aunt. As reported last week, Michael passed away at the age of 26. You can read the obituary here.

– GCW has announced that Jordan Oliver is replacing Alex Zayn against Benjamin Carter at today’s show: