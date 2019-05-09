wrestling / News

ROH News: War of the Worlds Dark Match, Bully Ray Working Behind Scenes, Impact Alumni Visiting Backstage

May 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ring of Honor held a dark match before Wednesday’s War of the Worlds show took place in Buffalo. PWInsider reports that Ryan Nova beat Rayo in the match.

– The site also notes that Bully Ray and Dave Lagana were working on material and other work behind the scenes at the show.

– Former Impact stars Braxton Sutter and Allie were visiting at the show. Both roster members are local to the area.

