wrestling / News
ROH News: War of the Worlds Dark Match, Bully Ray Working Behind Scenes, Impact Alumni Visiting Backstage
May 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor held a dark match before Wednesday’s War of the Worlds show took place in Buffalo. PWInsider reports that Ryan Nova beat Rayo in the match.
– The site also notes that Bully Ray and Dave Lagana were working on material and other work behind the scenes at the show.
– Former Impact stars Braxton Sutter and Allie were visiting at the show. Both roster members are local to the area.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer Discuss Turner Wanting Vince McMahon To Buy and Run WCW As Separate Company in 2000, Vince’s Attempt to Sell Spike TV On The Idea
- Vince Russo Says WWE Considered an Angle With OJ Simpson After Murders
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Backstage Reaction to Booker T Dropping the N-Word on WCW TV
- Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year