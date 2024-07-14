wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match Added to Death Before Dishonor

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Roderick Strong earned a shot at the ROH World title by defeating Dalton Castle. That means he will face Mark Briscoe at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 26. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

