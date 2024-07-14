wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Added to Death Before Dishonor
On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Roderick Strong earned a shot at the ROH World title by defeating Dalton Castle. That means he will face Mark Briscoe at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 26. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
Dalton Castle showcasing his strength thus far in this match!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@roderickstrong | @theDALTONcastle pic.twitter.com/ro5U4V3R2Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2024
ALL of that knee connected!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@roderickstrong | @theDALTONcastle pic.twitter.com/ybrUYGVHJR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2024
Roderick Strong has picked up the win and now moves on to face Mark Briscoe for the #ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/wLAcJcQ8bf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2024