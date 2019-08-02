– Roman Reigns gives his side of the story regarding an incident on the set of Hobbs & Shaw. As previously reported, Reigns accidentally threw a club that caught a cameraman in the face while filming.

“I did my first movie. The star of the movie, some of you may know him as Dwayne Johnson. Some of you may know him as The Rock. I just know him as Dwayne. He’s my cousin, family. Being the new guy, I thought I was gonna have a regular fight scene. But they told me, actually, you’re gonna have a fight scene with Dwayne. We built it up and we finally get to the day [of shooting the fight]. We’re moving in perfect chemistry. As the end of any fight scene, you have that cool superhero pose. We get eye-to-eye, we throw our clubs. Right back, I know I’m the man. Oh my God….I’m not the man. I hit the cameraman directly in the face. He takes a huge spill. I sprint over to him. I’m apologizing like crazy. Everyone is screaming. I pick up [the cameraman] and no one is looking at me anymore. They’re looking at Dwayne. Only in Dwayne fashion. ‘Roman, I don’t even know why I brought you on this project. I think I gotta fire you now.’ Luckily, the cameraman was a trooper and accepted my apology.”