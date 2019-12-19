wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Set to Wrestle Live on FOX’s Steve Harvey New Year’s Eve Special
– Per Deadline.com, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to be a part of the Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square special. According to the report, Roman Reigns will be in action in a WWE match. There are no details on Reigns’ opponent as of yet.
The broadcast will start at 8:00 pm live from Manhattan. A Tape-delayed edition for the Mountain and Pacific time zones will also be airing that evening. The show is being produced by Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and Done+Dusted. You can check out a preview for the event below.
Co-hosts for the show will be Maria Menounos and former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who has appeared in WWE in the past.
2019 is almost over, and we're bringing the party to you! 🥳 Join @IAmSteveHarvey to ring in 2020 LIVE on @FOXTV. #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/pHMCWlKEpl
— New Year's Eve on FOX (@NYEonFOX) December 17, 2019
