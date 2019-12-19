Roman Reigns Set to Wrestle Live on FOX’s Steve Harvey New Year’s Eve Special

– Per Deadline.com, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to be a part of the Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square special. According to the report, Roman Reigns will be in action in a WWE match. There are no details on Reigns’ opponent as of yet.

The broadcast will start at 8:00 pm live from Manhattan. A Tape-delayed edition for the Mountain and Pacific time zones will also be airing that evening. The show is being produced by Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and Done+Dusted. You can check out a preview for the event below.

Co-hosts for the show will be Maria Menounos and former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who has appeared in WWE in the past.