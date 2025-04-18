Roman Reigns Is Proud Of Jey Uso: ‘I Can’t Even Put It In Words’

Roman Reigns is very proud to see his cousin Jey Uso find his singles success in WWE. Uso is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at night one of WrestleMania and Reigns was asked about his cousin’s success during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I can’t even put it in words,” Reigns said of his emotions around Jey’s rise (per Fightful). “It’s not easy being a twin. I’m raising [twins] and I’ve watched [The Usos] their whole lives compete. I’ve competed with them. Jey, our entire lives, has been a little bit of the runt. If there is one that is a little percent down, Jim has always been that guy too.”

He continued, ” To see Jey being able to break through these barriers and push through the ceiling, now he understands me a little better. You talk to him after Saturday and he’s going to understand the elevation a little better. He probably already does. I’m sure he’s been busy as hell this whole week. I’m so proud of him. Family is family. We’re going to have disagreements and we’re going to butt heads here and there, but at the end of the day, I want my family healthy and I want them here a long time being very successful and that’s exactly what he’s doing. Yeet.”

Uso vs. Gunther will open WrestleMania 41 on Saturday.