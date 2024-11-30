– During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns discussed The Shield’s memorable debut at Survivor Series in 2012. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roman Reigns on The Shield’s debut: “I’m not a historian. My career has been so long and I’ve been involved in (so much). I debuted at Survivor Series. I don’t even know. I have to go with that. My debut. The Shield’s debut is the most special thing that ever happened at Survivor Series. There are a lot of really great debuts.”

On the big debuts that happen at Survivor Series: “It’s odd how many big time debuts happened at Survivor Series. Dwayne (Johnson aka The Rock) was one of them. Undertaker (debuted at Survivor Seires). Based off how it all shaped out, The Shield debuting was one of the greatest transitional situations of three young talent coming in, taking the company by the neck, and this is what you have today.”

Roman Reigns will be leading The OG Bloodline and CM Punk against The Bloodline tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. They will be competing in the men’s WarGames match. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The premium live event will be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.