wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)
The Demon is so apparently evil he can only be beaten by an act of God, because that’s how Roman Reigns won at WWE Extreme Rules. Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship when a revived Demon, who was about to deliver the Coup de Grace, was subject to the ring ropes breaking and falling to the mat. Reigns then speared Balor to win.
The announcers sold the whole thing as a freak accident. You can see clips from the match, which saw the Usos get involved, below.
Ourfull coverage of Extreme Rules is here.
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE vs. THE DEMON.@WWERomanReigns defends his #UniversalChampionship in an #ExtremeRules Match against #TheDemon @FinnBalor NEXT!
🦚 https://t.co/NX8ZVJtSsF
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRbcQ7C pic.twitter.com/fhOOoETjIa
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2021
Acknowledge this.#ExtremeRules @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/iEd1prS4Iv
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Let's get extreme.@WWERomanReigns vs. #TheDemon @FinnBalor for the #UniversalChampionship streams LIVE RIGHT NOW on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! @HeymanHustle
🦚 https://t.co/zvJycsyoUb
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/55q7dVxPxU
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
A demon walks among us.#ExtremeRules @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/Wij3NfjUJS
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
And here we go.#ExtremeRules #UniversalChampionship @WWERomanReigns @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/LJNBtf4PqL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
The first-ever #UniversalChampion has come to collect.#TheDemon @FinnBalor vs. @WWERomanReigns starts RIGHT NOW! #ExtremeRules
🦚 https://t.co/NX8ZVJLtRf
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/sNadCsvPsg
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2021
THE DEMON BROUGHT HIS OWN KENDO STICKS?!#ExtremeRules #UniversalChampionship @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/VDIB8mqiFu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
"NO TABLES! NOT TODAY!" – @WWERomanReigns#ExtremeRules #UniversalChampionship @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/uhBWmspb4L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
You want tables? The #HeadOfTheTable says fine.#ExtremeRules @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/waj1aH4oSH
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
THE DEMON FLIES.#ExtremeRules @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/TiAgz1u63U
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
😷😷😷😷😷#ExtremeRules @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yOJXzFQlsQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
Turnabout = fair play.#ExtremeRules @FinnBalor @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/kOhQBgw6Mr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
The distraction of The @WWEUsos leads to … BAM!#ExtremeRules @WWERomanReigns @FinnBalor @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/nCEorg7ycK
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
THE DEMON HAS RISEN.#ExtremeRules @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/CzEWHwBYVN
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
🤯😱🤯😱
This #UniversalTitle Match has descended into ABSOLUTE CHAOS at #ExtremeRules!@WWERomanReigns #TheDemon @FinnBalor @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/yeK6TbJ6XD
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Somehow, some way … @WWERomanReigns HAS DONE IT.#ExtremeRules #HeadOfTheTable #UniversalChampion @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Z8DlE2qivM
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
