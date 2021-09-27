Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)

The Demon is so apparently evil he can only be beaten by an act of God, because that’s how Roman Reigns won at WWE Extreme Rules. Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship when a revived Demon, who was about to deliver the Coup de Grace, was subject to the ring ropes breaking and falling to the mat. Reigns then speared Balor to win.

The announcers sold the whole thing as a freak accident. You can see clips from the match, which saw the Usos get involved, below.

