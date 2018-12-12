wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Rumor Killer, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Mustafa Ali Comments on Smackdown Debut
– There have been rumors that that one of the ideas for the 2019 Royal Rumble had The Rock winning to later challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted on the F4W Message Board that the report was not true, “This didn’t sound believable, but I checked. Not true at all.”
– Mustafa Ali posted the following, reacting to his match on last night’s WWE Smackdown with Daniel Bryan…
Last night on #SDLive, the guy that was an alternate in the Cruiserweight Classic, stood toe-to-toe with the @WWE Champion. Dream on, dream on. #205Live pic.twitter.com/w3uKzrkfxM
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 12, 2018