Roman Reigns Says Women Main Eventing WrestleMania is Refreshing, Talks Importance of Early Cancer Detection

On how he’s feeling: “I’m feeling a lot better. You know, the time to focus on my health and to rest really went a long way for me. But I have to really just pay tribute to my support system and…the medical team and the doctors that surround me. Luckily, we’re very well watched-over and as world-class athletes and performers, obviously our health and our physical well-being is going to be highly monitored. So I was very fortunate to be able to have a team around me. And one of the keys to my success is early-detection. And going through the proper steps to know what’s going on with your body. And a lot of people, they go off the, you know, how I’m feeling and how I’m looking. I look good in the mirror, I gotta be healthy, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes we have to go through those physicals and we have to get ourselves to the doctors and have those appointments that we’re not necessarily crazy about. But when you get some news that you’re not really prepared for, it’s always better to get it early than to get it late. And that was kind of the case for me.”

On what advice he’d give to people trying to reduce the risk of acquiring such an illness: “Well I think it all starts with knowledge. We’ve always said knowledge is power, and that’s a big part of early detection is just knowing. Knowing what’s going on with yourself. that way you can have a plan of action if something is going on. But you know, you have to take those precautions. Coming from someone who has a physical and athletic background, I’ve always been in a position to train and work on my health and my fitness. But I think coming from someone who’s been on that athletic level of all kinds, I think the most — we’re always building ourselves up for competition. But I think the true competition is life, is being present, is surviving and being here on this earth as long as we can. So sometimes we have to take ourselves back from what our personal, our athletic, our career goals might be, and focus on the small things like ourselves. As you know, I’m sure, as a young man, a provider, someone with a family, we can always put people ahead of ourselves. We’re always putting the team in front of us. But sometimes to take care of the team we have to take care of us. I think a lot of people go through the insecurity of thinking they’re being selfish. Trust me, I went through the same thing…but if you aren’t protecting and you can’t provide for yourself, you can’t do the same for others.”

On the Raw Women’s Championship match main eventing WrestleMania: “It’s huge. I mean, and this is something that the Women’s Revolution, the Women’s Evolution, it’s been just that. We’ve seen these women evolve from people who only were getting a few minutes out of a three-hour show to dominating throughout the show. And telling a three-hour story. I think it’s refreshing, to be able to see these women step up and rightfully so. They did a lot of awesome work to get to this point. And I love the fact that we highlight that. We don’t shy away from it. With everything that we do, we’re pushing these women to be as great as they can be and they’ve answered the call every step of the way.”