Ron Funches Trashes Tony Deppen on The Late Late Show

– Comedian Ron Funches appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week, and he discussed his upcoming wrestling match against Tony Deppen. Below are a clip and some highlights of Funches’ comments from the show:

Ron Funches on Tony Deppen: “I didn’t plan on it. I just planned on doing my normal thing. Sometimes I get asked to go to events and do commentating, and I go up and I talk a little trash. And I go home. But this guy, I was talking trash about him. I met him a couple times. He’s a real jerk. He has a hotmail account in 2021. His name’s Tony Deppen. He’s just like an independent wrestler. He doesn’t like jokes. He doesn’t understand humor. So he called me, and I was like, ‘OK. This guy’s going to talk to me. We’re going to do a little bit,’ but he took it too far.”

Funches on his upcoming wrestling debut: “I don’t have any wrestling skills at all, but yes. I got techniques. My first plan, first of all, is bribery. That’s my No. 1 move. Again, he has a hotmail account. Clearly, he doesn’t have much money. So, if I bribe him, that might work. If that doesn’t work, I’ll move over to charm. ‘C’mon, let’s talk about it, baby.’ If that doesn’t work, kick him right in the groin.”

Ron Funches vs. Tony Deppen will go down at GCW’s Highest in the Room show in Los Angeles on September 17. It will stream live on FITE TV.

