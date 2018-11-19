Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Says She’ll Be at Raw, Pete Dunne Becomes a Father, Charlotte Flair Comments on Survivor Series

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ronda Rousey isn’t going to let a few injuries stop her from showing up at Raw tonight. Rousey posted to Twitter noting that she will be at Raw after being assaulted by Charlotte Flair after their match at Survivor Series:

– Charlotte also posted to Twitter to comment on the reaction to her assault on Rousey:

– Pete Dunne revealed on social media that he has become a father. Dunne posted to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child.

On behalf of 411, our congratulations to Dunne and his family.

