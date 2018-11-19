WWE News: Ronda Rousey Says She’ll Be at Raw, Pete Dunne Becomes a Father, Charlotte Flair Comments on Survivor Series

– Ronda Rousey isn’t going to let a few injuries stop her from showing up at Raw tonight. Rousey posted to Twitter noting that she will be at Raw after being assaulted by Charlotte Flair after their match at Survivor Series:

I will be at Raw tonight. No one can stop me.https://t.co/oh2sSmTrVE pic.twitter.com/1jgPQedHPu — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 19, 2018

– Charlotte also posted to Twitter to comment on the reaction to her assault on Rousey:

Y’all gonna keep messing around with me gonna turn me back to the old me 👸 pic.twitter.com/lXIstsCkxC — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 19, 2018

– Pete Dunne revealed on social media that he has become a father. Dunne posted to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child.

On behalf of 411, our congratulations to Dunne and his family.