Ronda Rousey Says Ari Emmanuel Needs To Clean Out All Of Vince McMahon’s WWE Cronies

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, Ronda Rousey discussed her time in WWE, once again bringing up her belief that Vince McMahon still has influence on the company despite him resigning from WWE and TKO in January shortly after Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him and WWE. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On McMahon: “I mean supposedly, he’s out now because they paying company funds so he could shit on some girl’s head in the office and do a threesome with her and Johnny Laurinaitis. But his cronies are still there. So when that stuff started coming out and Vince was gone before, he was still basically calling it in and running the company. But Bruce Prichard, who’s there now, who’s like the head of creative or whatever title they gave him, is basically just taking orders from Vince and still running the company through him. So when Vince resigned formally because of all these sexual allegations and stuff that was coming out, he was still running the company informally, and I think he still is to this day,” Rousey said.

On Triple H and Stephanie McMahon: “Steph and Triple H, I think they’re honestly doing their best. But I mean, I think that Vince McMahon just created a fundamentally sick environment, and I think if Ari Emanuel is gonna be able to actually make this multi-billion dollar dysfunctional organization into one that functions, he’s gotta clean out all of Vince’s cronies. He’s gotta completely clean house and remove Vince’s influence completely. No one’s asking me, but that’s just what I experienced when Vince was gone. He was still running the show through people that he’d hired in the past, Bruce Prichard being number one of them. Bruce Prichard, literally I never heard him say a single one of his own opinions. He’d only say, ‘Vince says this, Vince says that. Vince, Vince, Vince.’ So he’s literally just, I called him Vince’s avatar. That’s basically what he is,” Rousey said.