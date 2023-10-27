Ronda Rousey Makes Surprise Appearance and Wrestles At Lucha VaVOOM Event

Ronda Rousey returned to the ring last night, making a surprise appearance at a Lucha VaVOOM event in Los Angeles. Rousey was in the front row of the audience when she got into the ring to team with Marina Shafir. The two defeated Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick in five minutes when Rousey made Kendrick submit to the ankle lock. Rousey posted the full match to her Instagram, which you can see below.

She wrote: “@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us.”