Ronda Rousey Wanted To Use Thumbtacks In WWE Extreme Rules Finish

Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, but she wanted the match to end with thumbtacks. Rousey defeated Morgan at the PPV by making her pass out to the bicep crusher, but on her latest stream she noted that she pitched for it to include tacks.

“I pitched the finish to be thumbtacks,” Rousey said (per Fightful). “She put down thumbtacks, powerbombs me onto the thumbtacks and as a repeat to our finish from before, I would go for an armbar on the thumbtacks and they start counting the pin, but I would push up onto my one shoulder into the thumbtacks to keep the armbar on. Liv would be fighting and trying not to tap and then pass out face down into the thumbtacks, having her hand there to protect her face.”

He continued, “They said we can’t do thumbtacks anymore. Legally, we can’t purposefully injure people and cut their skin. I was like, ‘How about tiny maple leaf pins?’ ‘No.’ ‘How about a punch of screws on their side?’ ‘No.'”