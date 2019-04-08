wrestling / News
More On Ronda Rousey’s Injury Suffered at WrestleMania 35 & Status for RAW Tonight
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer reports that Ronda Rousey did suffer a broken right hand from throwing punches during her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair last night. They describe the injury as “significant” and noted that while she was previously scheduled to appear at RAW tonight, it’s now unclear if she will still appear.
Last night’s main event has, of course, been the center of conflicting reports about if the finish went off as planned or if it didn’t and if Rousey is unhappy with how things ended.
More Trending Stories
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues
- Details On WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Possibly Not Going Off As Planned, Ronda Rousey Reportedly Not Happy With Finish
- Update On Ali’s Condition Following Ugly WrestleMania 35 Bump