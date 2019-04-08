Details On WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Possibly Not Going Off As Planned, Ronda Rousey Reportedly Not Happy With Finish

As you probably noticed, the ending to the Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 35 main event seemed a bit off. Tom Colohue of PWTorch and Fansided reports that Rousey was supposed to kick-out of what ended up being the finish of the match, which saw her pinned following Rousey going for the Piper’s Pit which Lynch countered into a crucifix pin. Rousey’s shoulders were not on the mat during the pin. Following what was apparently supposed to be a kick-out there, the match was supposed to go on a bit longer and end with Charlotte tapping out to Lynch.

Sean Sapp of Fightful also tweeted that the finish didn’t go off as planned and that Rousey wasn’t happy with how the match ended, apparently because it made her look bad.

